Featured
Long-serving crossing guard has first brush with a vehicle
Emergency crews were called to Viscount Road and Steeplechase Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:42AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 11:08AM EST
Emergency crews were called to Viscount Road and Steeplechase Drive Wednesday morning, for a report of a pedestrian struck around 9 a.m.
The long-serving crossing guard at that location tells CTV News she was bumped by a vehicle pulling out of a driveway in the crosswalk area. She says her legs are a bit shaky, but she is otherwise okay.
The woman has been a crossing guard since 1981 and reports that this is the first time an incident like this has happened.
