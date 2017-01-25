

Emergency crews were called to Viscount Road and Steeplechase Drive Wednesday morning, for a report of a pedestrian struck around 9 a.m.

The long-serving crossing guard at that location tells CTV News she was bumped by a vehicle pulling out of a driveway in the crosswalk area. She says her legs are a bit shaky, but she is otherwise okay.

The woman has been a crossing guard since 1981 and reports that this is the first time an incident like this has happened.