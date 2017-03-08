

In the wake of Tuesday's bomb threat hoax at the London Jewish Community Centre, members are hosting its annual Purim Celebration Wednesday.

Purim is a holiday that marks the victory over a diabolical plot to rid the ancient Persian Empire of Jewish people. Purim celebrates life and the ability to survive, despite those who wish to destroy the Jews.

In a statement from the London Jewish Community Centre, Purim “…emphasizes the importance of friendship and community by caring for the less fortunate and by sending gifts of food to friends.”

The celebrations are marked by costumes and cookies in the shape of the tri-cornered cap worn by the holiday’s villain named Haman.

Children will be dressed in costumes, cookies will be served, and an entertainer from Mad Science will be showing off some experiments.

The event takes place from 5-7 p.m. at the facility at 536 Huron St.

The celebration comes one day after the bombing threats spread to 14 Jewish centres in London, Toronto and across the United States.

Officials have been investigating more than 120 bomb threats made to Jewish organizations in North America this year.