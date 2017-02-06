

CTV London





Tuesday is going to be wet for London and Middlesex residents as a brief warmup is expected to bring heavy rain.

Environment Canada has ended a Special Weather Statement and instead issued a Rainfall Warning as frozen ground will reduce the ability for water to absorb.

Rain is expected to begin early Tuesday with a brief period of freezing rain possible. Anywhere from 20-30mm are expected making flash flooding a possibility.

Visibility can also be reduced in periods of heavy rains. Residents are advised to stay away from creeks and river banks.

The high on Tuesday will be 9 degrees before it drops back down Wednesday into Thursday.

Windsor, Essex, Elgin, Lambton and Oxford Counties are all under rainfall warnings as well. Meanwhile Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under freezing rain warnings.