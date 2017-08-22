Featured
Londoner wanted in Barrie shooting has been arrested
A London man wanted in connection to a downtown Barrie shooting has been arrested in the Forest City.
Dylan Brown, 24, was arrested on Monday in the area of Coventry Avenue near Hale Street.
Warrants were issued last week for Brown and Max Cameron Pritchett for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old man in downtown Barrie on Aug. 13.
The victim was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
Pritchett remains at large, but his father, a 43-year-old man from Barrie, has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to attempt murder, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm and careless handling of a firearm.
Police say Pritchett should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 5’8” with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
(with files from CTV Barrie)
