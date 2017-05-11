

CTV London





A London Hairstylist is on an awards roll.

After being named both Ontario and Canadian Hairstylist of the Year, Julie Vriesinga is now up for North American Hairstylist of the Year.

Vriesinga is based at Salon Entrenous in London and is one of five finalists for the award.

The awards are held by the North American Hairstyling Association, and are the largest of their kind in North America.

The winner will be named at the annual awards show this summer in Las Vegas.