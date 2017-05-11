Featured
Londoner receives Ontario Medal for Young Volunteers
Justin Tiseo received the Ontario Medal for Young Volunteers on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Courtesy the Government of Ontario)
Thursday, May 11, 2017
In a ceremony at Queen’s Park, Justin Tiseo of London was one of three young people to receive the Ontario Medal for Young Volunteers.
Tiseo, 22, was recognized for starting the ONERUN cancer fundraising event at John Paul Secondary School in 2010. He was in grade 9 at the time, and has gone on to make the fundraiser a week-long community effort that now includes five area high schools.
The Ontario Medal for Young Volunteers is the highest honour a young person can achieve for volunteer contributions to the province.
The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, presented the medals at a ceremony at Queen's Park on Wednesday, May 11, joined by Laura Albanese, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration.
