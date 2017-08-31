

CTV London





A London woman is planning trips to Italy and Alaska after winning $1 million in a lottery.

Susan Van Egmond played the Encore portion of her Lotto Max ticket and it proved to be the winner in last Friday’s draw.

Van Egmond didn’t check her ticket until a few days after the draw.

“I walked into the grocery store and used the ticket checker. I scanned the ticket and stared at the words ‘Big Winner’. I thought the checker was broken – some kind of glitch – I absolutely did not believe what I was seeing,” she said.

It took some time for Van Egmond to realize she won, but when multiple ticket scans showed the same result, Susan approached the store manager to validate it.

“The ticket was scanned again and when the manager said, ‘That’s a winning ticket,’ I was overcome with excitement,” she said.

The winner said she was shaking, crying and hugging the store staff, who joined in her celebration.

Van Egmond hopes to visit friends in Italy and take her mom on a cruise to Alaska.