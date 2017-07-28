

Police say two drivers, one from Kitchener and the other from London, will have some time to contemplate better driving behavior after speeding by an unmarked OPP cruiser on Highway 402 Thursday.

A 24-year-old woman from London was charged with stunt driving for speeding 187 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 32-year-old from Kitchener was charged with stunt driving for speeding 190 kilometres and hour in an 80 km/h construction zone.

Police remind motorists that speeding remains one of the Big 4 causal factors of injury and death on our roadways along with Distracted Driving, Impaired Driving and Failure to Wear Seat Belts.

"I can't even imagine the catastrophic results that could have happened in either case if either driver lost control, but especially in a construction zone with workers present! Drivers need to become part of the solution instead of remaining the problem," says Chief Superintendent John Cain.

Both drivers were issues immediate licence suspension and their vehicles were impounded.