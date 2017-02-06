Featured
London woman in serious condition after snowmobile hits tree
CTV London
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:24PM EST
A 55-year-old London woman is in hospital in serious condition following a snowmobile crash near Lucknow.
Police say it happened Sunday around 11:15 a.m. at Fisherman’s Cove park along Southline Avenue in Kinloss Township.
Officers arrived with members of the Lucknow Fire department and Bruce County paramedic services after a Red Arctic Cat F7 snowmobile struck a tree.
The operator was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.
