A 55-year-old London woman is in hospital in serious condition following a snowmobile crash near Lucknow.

Police say it happened Sunday around 11:15 a.m. at Fisherman’s Cove park along Southline Avenue in Kinloss Township.

Officers arrived with members of the Lucknow Fire department and Bruce County paramedic services after a Red Arctic Cat F7 snowmobile struck a tree.

The operator was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.