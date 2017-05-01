Featured
London woman charged with stunt driving on 401
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 1:08PM EDT
According to police, a London woman had quite the lead foot over the weekend.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, OPP officers observed a car going 163 km/h on the westbound 401 near Elgin Road.
A 26-year-old London woman has been charged with racing a motor vehicle.
Her vehicle was seized and her licence was suspended for seven days.
