A London woman has been charged with fraud after police say she collected over $26,000 in veteran survivor benefits after her mother’s death.

Members of the RCMP London financial crime unit have been working on the complaint from Veterans Affairs Canada.

They have charged a 61-year-old London woman with fraud over $5,000 following an eight-month investigation.

"The RCMP respects the valued sacrifices veterans and their families have made for Canadians and is committed to protecting the integrity of the institutions appointed to care for them,” says ." RCMP Insp. Joe Czenze.

“This investigation highlights that fraud, as a crime, knows no boundaries."

The investigation began in November 2016 when the RCMP was alerted by Veterans Affairs Canada that a fraud had been committed.

Veterans Affairs Canada learned that veteran survivor benefits had continued to be issued for 14 months after the recipient’s death.

The accused omitted notifying Veterans Affairs of her mother’s death and continued to collect the payments. She collected in excess of $26,000 from the government agency.

She is scheduled to appear on Sept. 11, 2017 at the London Courthouse.

