

CTV London





Following talk of possibly shutting down taxi service next week ahead of a council meeting that could require Uber operators to install pricey cameras, the London Taxi Association (LTA) says it won't take any job action.

LTA spokesperson Roger Caranci confirmed to CTV News Thursday afternoon that all taxi cabs will be operating in the city next week, despite the outcome of next Tuesday's council meeting.

The LTA cites pressue from customers, especially seniors who rely heavily on taxi service as the reason for the change of heart.

London council voted 7-6 last week to require dashboard cameras in Uber cars, just like in regular taxis in the city.

The cost of each camera is estimated at $1000.

According to Uber, no other municipality has drafted a similar bylaw.

The proposed new vehicle for hire by-law would require cameras “capable of recording images of the person in the cab at all hours of the day and night” and “forward facing images of the road as seen by the driver.”

The London bylaw update would also effectively legalize UberX, the smartphone app that connects passengers with drivers offering rides in their personal vehicles, often at prices lower than those charged by taxi companies.

Uber argues cameras are unnecessary because it already has safety measures in place.

The ride-sharing app based out of California has also threatened to pull out of the Forest City, if cameras are legislated to be installed in Uber vehicles in London.