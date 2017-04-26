

A 16-year-old London youth has been charged after he allegedly brought an imitation gun to Clarke Road Secondary School Tuesday.

The school went into a Code Red lockdown around 11 a.m.

No one was injured.

The student left the property and was arrested a short distance away. The weapon in question was located and police confirmed it to be an air-soft pistol.

As a result of this investigation, the student has been charged with uttering death threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.