London student facing weapons charge for bringing air-soft pistol to school
London police investigate a weapons incident at Clarke Road SS on April 25, 2017. (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:56AM EDT
A 16-year-old London youth has been charged after he allegedly brought an imitation gun to Clarke Road Secondary School Tuesday.
The school went into a Code Red lockdown around 11 a.m.
No one was injured.
The student left the property and was arrested a short distance away. The weapon in question was located and police confirmed it to be an air-soft pistol.
As a result of this investigation, the student has been charged with uttering death threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
