

CTV London





Mother Nature brought an early taste of spring on Wednesday, shattering the previous record.

The Forest City saw a high of 15.4 C Wednesday afternoon. The previous record for Feb. 22 was a mere 9.1 in 1981.

The mild forecast is expected to continue with another record-breaker possible.

Thursday's high is slated for 16 C, the former high for London was 14.1 set in 1984.