Featured
London smashes previous temperature record
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 5:44AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:18PM EST
Mother Nature brought an early taste of spring on Wednesday, shattering the previous record.
The Forest City saw a high of 15.4 C Wednesday afternoon. The previous record for Feb. 22 was a mere 9.1 in 1981.
The mild forecast is expected to continue with another record-breaker possible.
Thursday's high is slated for 16 C, the former high for London was 14.1 set in 1984.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.