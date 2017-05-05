

CTV London





London’s unemployment rate dropped last month.

Statistics Canada says the city's jobless rate was 5.7 per cent in April, compared to 6.0 in March.

Meanwhile, the country's unemployment rate fell to 6.5 per cent last month, its lowest level since October 2008 as fewer youth searched for work.

The drop in youth participation helped push the jobless rate down by 0.2 percentage points in April even though overall employment was almost unchanged.

The unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points lower compared to a year earlier.

There were job gains of 3,200 last month, though Statistics Canada considers that statistically insignificant.

A consensus of economists had expected the unemployment rate to stay at 6.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

A closer look at the data showed a loss of 50,500 positions in the more-desirable private-sector category, while the public sector added 35,200 jobs. There were also 31,200 fewer full-time jobs last month, while the number of part-time positions grew by 34,300.

Compared to a year earlier, the data showed that Canada added 275,700 jobs, 189,600 of which were full-time positions.

The youth unemployment rate slipped 1.1 percentage points to 11.7 per cent last month with help from a 0.5-percentage-point drop in the youth participation rate.

With files from The Canadian Press.