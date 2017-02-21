Featured
London's Emma Donoghue to publish first novel for children
Award-winning author Emma Donoghue poses in her home town of London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2016. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:00PM EST
TORONTO -- Celebrated London author Emma Donoghue is making her first foray into children's literature.
The award-winning writer behind the bestseller "Room" is publishing her debut novel for younger readers this spring.
"The Lotterys Plus One" is billed as the first title in a series about a "large, multicultural, diverse and boisterous family" based in Toronto who has won the lottery.
The book is slated for release on March 28.
Donoughe's latest work follows the release of her acclaimed novel "The Wonder," which was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize last fall.
A stage adaptation of "Room" will open in the U.K. in May.
