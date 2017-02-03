

London's police chief says patrols have been stepped up within the city's Muslim community.

It follows the mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque last Sunday.

Chief John Pare says he wants Muslims in London to feel safe in their own community.

"We will stand together we will not allow hatred to divide us," says Pare.

Pare was one of the special guest speakers at Friday afternoon's prayer service at the London mosque.

He told the crowd of more than 700 worshipers that the community stands with them.

He also asks that people not hesitate to report when they see something suspicious.

The chief was joined by deputy mayor Paul Hubert and London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, who each expressed solidarity with the community.

The local imam says he's grateful for the support.