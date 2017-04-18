Featured
London police seize over $200K in drugs, charge six people
London police seized $203,845 in drugs and $35,000 in cash in London. (Courtesy London police)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 2:24PM EDT
Six people have been charged after London police seized $203,845 in drugs and $35,000 in cash.
Members of the Guns and Drugs Section, executed search warrants at two residences on Highbury Ave N and William Street and one business on Trafalgar Street on April 13.
As a result, the following items were seized:
-517 grams of cocaine - $51,700
-786 grams of crystal methamphetamine- $78,600
-5078 grams of marijuana bud- $50,780
-186.6 grams of hashish-$4665
-66 grams of MDMA-$6600
-54 grams of Marijuana Shatter-$5400
-20,000 grams of marijuana shake-$200
-6 marijuana plants-$6000
-currency- approximately $35,000
A 48-year-old London man, 33-year-old Straffordville man, 46-year-old London woman, 45-year-old London man and 46-year-old St. Thomas man are facing drug-related charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
