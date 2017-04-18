

CTV London





Six people have been charged after London police seized $203,845 in drugs and $35,000 in cash.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section, executed search warrants at two residences on Highbury Ave N and William Street and one business on Trafalgar Street on April 13.

As a result, the following items were seized:

-517 grams of cocaine - $51,700

-786 grams of crystal methamphetamine- $78,600

-5078 grams of marijuana bud- $50,780

-186.6 grams of hashish-$4665

-66 grams of MDMA-$6600

-54 grams of Marijuana Shatter-$5400

-20,000 grams of marijuana shake-$200

-6 marijuana plants-$6000

-currency- approximately $35,000

A 48-year-old London man, 33-year-old Straffordville man, 46-year-old London woman, 45-year-old London man and 46-year-old St. Thomas man are facing drug-related charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.