

CTV London





London police have arrested two London residents and seized several Fentanyl patches after a drug investigation.

Members of the guns and drugs section arrested a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man on Tuesday in a vehicle in the area of Millbank Drive.

As a result of the investigation and search of the accused and vehicle, the following items were seized:

- 14 x 25mcg/h Fentanyl patches

- 10.5 x 25mcg/h Fentanyl patches

- 4 x 100 mcg/h Fentanyl patches

- 3 x cellular phones

- $170 Canadian currency

- $33 US currency

The total amount of drugs seized was $3,850.

The woman is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in Schedule I substance.

The man was charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking in Schedule I substance.

Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.