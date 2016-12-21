Featured
London police seize Fentanyl patches, arrest two people
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 11:36AM EST
London police have arrested two London residents and seized several Fentanyl patches after a drug investigation.
Members of the guns and drugs section arrested a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man on Tuesday in a vehicle in the area of Millbank Drive.
As a result of the investigation and search of the accused and vehicle, the following items were seized:
- 14 x 25mcg/h Fentanyl patches
- 10.5 x 25mcg/h Fentanyl patches
- 4 x 100 mcg/h Fentanyl patches
- 3 x cellular phones
- $170 Canadian currency
- $33 US currency
The total amount of drugs seized was $3,850.
The woman is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in Schedule I substance.
The man was charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking in Schedule I substance.
Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
