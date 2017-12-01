

London police are asking for help in a stabbing investigation.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed on Thursday, at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Boullee Street and Cheapside Street.

The victim was transported to hospital by EMS where he remains with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area or can help to identify the person of interest.

The person of interest is described as: male, light brown skin, 6'2", dark afro hair pulled into a bun, goatee, wearing dark baggy pants, and a grey/black jacket.

The victim and the person of interest are believed to be known to each other.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.