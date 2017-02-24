

CTV London





London police are looking for witnesses after a report of a suspicious noise, believed to be gunshots, was heard in the 1000 block of Huron Street.

A citizen contacted police to report the noise on Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the area, but did not locate anything suspicious nor any witnesses to a possible shooting.

On Thursday, another citizen contacted police, reporting the discovery of some evidence related to the discharge of a firearm in the same area.

Police attended and located several spent shell casings as well as some damage consistent with bullet holes to a dwelling at 1077 Huron Street.

The scene was searched and examined, and the area was canvassed for witnesses. Police have not uncovered any evidence to suggest that anyone was injured.

The investigation of this incident is continuing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com