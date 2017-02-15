

CTV London





London police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store robbery on Oxford Street.

Police say a man entered the store at 900 Oxford Street East and demanded currency and merchandise from the cashier on Wednesday at 3 a.m.

The suspect allegedly had a weapon. No one sustained any injuries.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of Canadian money and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6'0", medium build, unshaven, between 30-35 years of age.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.