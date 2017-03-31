Featured
London police searching for variety store robbery suspect
Eric Taschner, CTV London
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 1:12PM EDT
A knife-wielding man is being sought out by police after he allegedly robbed a variety store.
London police say the man walked in the store at 122 Wharncliffe Road South on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. Police say he demanded money and was carrying a knife.
The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as caucasian about 25-35 years of age with a heavy build, around 200 lbs.
He was spotted wearing a beige jacket with a hood pulled over a baseball cap, wearing black jogging pants, sunglasses and orange work-style gloves. He also had a light coloured goatee.
No one sustained any injuries during the robbery. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.
