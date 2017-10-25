

London police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Josephine “Josie” Glenn was last seen in the area of Clarke Road and Culver Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.

She is white, 5'5, medium build, and long blonde hair.

Glenn was last seen wearing a pink long sleeved sweater and black shirt.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670.