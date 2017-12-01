

CTV London





London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.

Lily Michel, 15, was last seen at a residence in south London around 3 p.m. Monday after getting into an argument.

Police say she is believed to be with another family member or associate residing in London.

She is described as female, Indigenous, 5'4", 125 lbs, long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light brown winter coat, pink shirt, ripped blue jeans and light brown “Timberland” boots.