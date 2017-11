CTV London





London police are searching for a missing man.

David Hole, 53, is white, 5'7", 146 lbs, short-brown receding hair, grey/brown facial hair. He has brown eyes and is known to wear glasses.

David was last seen in the south end of London on Nov. 15, 2017, around 4:00 pm.

He drives a 2009 Ford Escape, 4-door, green/grey in colour, with Ontario plates “BWSS480.”