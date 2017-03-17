Featured
London police release St. Patrick’s Day stats
Party goers are forced to take down a tent on Ridout Street in London, Ont on Friday March 17, 2017. (Courtesy London Police)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 1:12PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 2:56PM EDT
London police have released statistics following Friday's St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
- Criminal Code Arrests: 1
- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Charges: 1
- Liquor Licence Act Charges: 52
- Trespass to Property Act Charges: 1
- Highway Traffic Act Charges: 20
- By Law Charges (Public Nuisance): 5
- By Law Charges (Urinate in Public): 2
- By Law Charges (Other): 3
Police also issued 123 warnings to other revelers.
Officers also made 15 checks on parties going on in city bars with the assistance of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.
Police were also supported by city bylaw enforcement officers along with London Fire and EMS personnel.
