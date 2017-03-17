

CTV London





London police have released statistics following Friday's St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Criminal Code Arrests: 1

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Charges: 1

Liquor Licence Act Charges: 52

Trespass to Property Act Charges: 1

Highway Traffic Act Charges: 20

By Law Charges (Public Nuisance): 5

By Law Charges (Urinate in Public): 2

By Law Charges (Other): 3

Police also issued 123 warnings to other revelers.

Officers also made 15 checks on parties going on in city bars with the assistance of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Police were also supported by city bylaw enforcement officers along with London Fire and EMS personnel.