

CTV London





London police have released statistics from 2016 showing which intersections experienced the most collisions.

Last year, there were close to 8500 collisions in London.

That's down over 10,000 in 2015.

In 2015, police ticketed 2491 people for driving while holding a handheld communication device, but last year just over 1900 were fined.

The fine for that offence is $490.

High collision intersections for 2016 are listed below. The number in brackets indicates where the intersection placed on the list in 2015.

84 collisions Wellington/ Exeter (1)

78 collisions Wellington/ Commissioners (2)

74 collisions Highbury/ Oxford (3)

71 collisions Wharncliffe/ Oxford (4)

70 collisions Oxford/ Richmond (9)

70 collisions Oxford/ Wonderland (6)

69 collisions Fanshawe Park Rd/ Adelaide (6)

66 collisions Adelaide/ Oxford (5)

63 collisions Wonderland/ Southdale (10)

62 collisions Highbury/ Huron (8)

61 collisions Highbury/ Hamilton (5)