It's a video that's been shared numerous times by London social media users and now police are trying to track down the woman known as the "Amazon Bandit."

The video that has over 25,000 views as of mid-Monday afternoon, shows what looks like a woman on a bicycle in the area of Fanshawe Park Road and Adelaide Street and taking an Amazon package from the front porch.

Police say all deliveries should be properly secured upon delivery, and not left on the front step.

If residents aren't home when the item is delivered, have the sender to deliver it to a neighbouring residence or a post office box.

Anyone with information about the suspect seen in the video is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.