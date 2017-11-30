

A 19-year veteran of the London Police Service has been charged by the OPP with a trio of serious charges.

In August, London Police Chief John Pare asked the OPP to investigate one of his own.

As a result of the investigation, Achille Currado, 47, of London has bee charged with breach of trust, obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Shortly after OPP released that information late Thursday afternoon, Chief Pare issued his own statement on the matter.

"While I am not able to comment on the details of the investigation, I can say the allegations, if proven, are very serious and contrary to what is expected of all of our employees, sworn and civilian alike.

Cst. Achille Currado, like every citizen, is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law but as we have said before, trust is the foundation of a police service’s relationship with the people it serves; breaching that trust is not acceptable.

I want to assure Londoners that I expect our officers to adhere to both the law and to a higher ethical standard. In those rare cases when officers do not live up to that standard, we do, and will continue to, take action."

Currado was suspended with pay on Sept. 27 in accordance with the Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Jan. 8.