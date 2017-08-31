

CTV London





A London police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a 20-year-old student was struck by a cruiser.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit said Thursday that the officer was driving the vehicle within lawful limits when the collision occurred in April 2016.

According to the SIU, the collision happened around midnight on April 4.

Three people were travelling south on Richmond Street in a taxi. The taxi stopped in the south lanes, south of Piccadilly Street near Molly Blooms restaurant.

At the same time, the SIU says a cruiser was heading north on Richmond Street and it struck the student.

She was treated for a fractured shoulder.