A London police officer has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an off-duty incident.

Police say the incident happened last Friday. It was reported to police Wednesday.The officer was arrested Wednesday evening and released with conditions.

Police are not releasing the name of the 41-year-old officer to protect the identity of the woman. Police say the officer and female had not been involved in a relationship.

“It is always very disappointing when an officer is charged with a criminal offence. It is disheartening for our members and we understand it is for the community as well,” said Steve Williams, deputy chief of administration.

“While it is not appropriate to comment on details of the investigation or allegations that are before the courts, I will say that trust is the foundation of a police service’s relationship with the community it serves. Breaching that trust is simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The member, who has two years of service as an officer, was suspended with pay Thursday. The Police Services Act does not allow for the suspension a member without pay in a situation such as this.

“The involved officer, like every citizen, is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and we must let the judicial process run its course,” Williams said.

He is expected to appear in court January 4.

As this matter is before the courts, police will not comment further.