

CTV London





London police have been closely monitoring “Fake Homecoming” festivities off campus of Western University.

Thousands of revelers had gathered on Broughdale Aveune off Richmond Street.

Police are trying to keep students off the street and contained to the sidewalks and private properties.

Officers are also trying to keep students from gathering on top of houses, citing safety concerns.

London police have made several arrests on and near Broughdale Avenue.

Officers have also been spotted dumping out containers of alcohol being carried by party-goers.

Multiple tickets for various liquor infractions have been issued as well.

As of mid-afternoon Saturday, there have been roughly 24 calls to 9-1-1 for paramedics.

Police say their mission is to maintain a highly visible presence in the areas directly adjacent to Western University during the unsanctioned party to ensure public safety.

Police also say they’re “very concerned,” not only about the safety of those who may attend, but also those in the community.

“In the past, there were so many people on the street that emergency crews were unable to get to those that needed immediate assistance, putting everyone in danger,” police said in a release.

Police say there will be a “strict but fair enforcement approach” on Broughdale Avenue and area. Police ask people to avoid the area and those who had planned on attending to make alternate plans.