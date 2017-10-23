

CTV London





London police are encouraging residents to be part of the business planning process by attending one of three upcoming community consultations.

“We want to hear about the policing issues most important to Londoners to ensure they are considered as we develop our next three-year business plan,” said Chief John Pare, who will be at the sessions along with Deputy Chiefs Steve Williams and Daryl Longworth, and members of the London Police Services Board.

The priority service delivery areas LPS is seeking input on are:

-Crime Prevention

-Law Enforcement

-Victims’ Assistance

-Public Order Maintenance

-Emergency Response

“London is a wonderfully diverse city in terms of cultures, neighbourhoods and backgrounds,” said Jeannette Eberhard, chair of the board. “We are looking forward to hearing from people who represent all of the diversity this city encompasses.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, sessions will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at LPS Headquarters, 601 Dundas Street. A third session will be Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at H.B. Beal Secondary School, 525 Dundas Street in the Auditorium.

In addition to these public consultations, LPS has conducted a survey of 5,000 random households and held consultations with the school boards and business and neighbourhood associations to collect input from the public on policing priorities for the 2019-2021 plan.