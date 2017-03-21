

The London Police Service is once again hosting the Student Chief of the Day initiative and is looking for nominations.

This year, the event is taking place during the week of May 15-19.

The student chosen would be involved in a number of activities related to their duties as “Chief” for that day.

The student would be picked up from their residence in the morning and returned to their school prior to dismissal.

Schools are encouraged to nominate students for consideration for student chief by sending us a letter of recommendation OR creating a video on YouTube.

Past recipients have been selected for a variety of reasons. One example was a student who rescued her brother from a serious motor vehicle collision. Another past recipient was selected after she initiated an anti-bullying program in her classroom.

This year students can also nominate themselves or a friend, by sending police a video nomination on YouTube. The video must be privatized and the link must be sent via email to tleclerc@police.london.ca

To be eligible, the student must be between the ages of 11 and 13 (Grades 6-8) and be either a resident of London, attending a London School or home school program within the city.

Please send your nominations to the attention of P.C Tanya Leclerc at tleclerc@police.london.ca or by fax at (519) 660-5831

Nominations must be received by Friday, April 28, 2017.