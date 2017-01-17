Featured
London police locate missing teen
Stuart McLean
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 11:40AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 12:07PM EST
London police have located a missing 18-year-old man.
Stuart McLean of London was last seen on Monday at about 6:30 p.m., in the area of Ravenglass Crescent and Grangeover Avenue.
Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, police issued a statement saying McLean had been located safely.
