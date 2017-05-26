

CTV London





Five years after the death of Jonathan Zak, London police have charged a man with second-degree murder.

Police made the announcement Friday at a news conference.

William Dwayne McDonald, 26, is charged in Zak's death. He is already facing another second-degree murder charge in connection with the death Emmanuel Awai, 26, of London, in 2016.

It was on December 28 that police responded to an apartment at 135 Connaught Ave. for a man with a gunshot wound. They found Awai dead.

McDonald is also charged with several offences following a shooting on Richmond Row on April 29, 2016.

Zak was found dead on May 31, 2012 after emergency services received a call about a man in medical distress near a footpath that runs through Northeast Park near Boullee Street and Victoria Street.

He was found with no vital signs and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

Police said Friday that advancements in technology helped them make the arrest and a $25,000 reward did not play a factor in the case.

Police say they believe that others in the community may also be able to provide information in this case and they are asking them to contact them.