Football fans, you've been warned.

London police are reminding revellers ahead of Sunday's big game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, not to drink and drive.

Police will be on patrol, looking for impaired drivers.

"Leave the bad calls to the refs, so the water cooler talk on Monday morning will be centred on the game and not your overnight arrest for impaired driving," says Traffic Management Unit Sgt. Amanda Pfeffer in a news release.

She is encouraging anyone planning to drink before and during the game to make arrangements for a sober ride home.