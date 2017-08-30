

CTV London





London police are investigating after reports of multiple gunshots were heard on Wavell Street.

Officers were called at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday after reports of multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

Initial information received suggests that there was an altercation between at least two individuals, with at least one firearm being discharged.

No injuries were reported, but at least two vehicles were struck by bullets at the scene.

Descriptions of the two individuals involved are as follows:

1. Male black, heavy set, approximately 5’5, wearing black shorts and a black jacket with a hood

2. Male black, thin build, approximately 6’ with an afro-style haircut, facial hair, late 20’s

The investigation has been reassigned to our Major Crime Section and is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.