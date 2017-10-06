

London police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery of an Old East Village variety store.

Police say a lone male entered the Mini-Mart at 750 Lorne Ave. around 2 p.m. Thursday, pulled out a weapon and demanded cash.

The suspect received some money and fled on foot. No one was hurt.

He was wearing dark clothing and concealed his face with an article of clothing.

Call police if you have any information.