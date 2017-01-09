

London police are investigating a pharmacy robbery in the city's northeast corner.

Around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, a lone man entered a pharmacy located at 1345 Huron St. and demanded drugs.

He managed to flee in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication.

The suspect said he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 6' tall, 200 lbs., between 20-30 years of age with a heavy build, short black hair and a full beard.

Contact police if you have any information.