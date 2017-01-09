Featured
London police investigating pharmacy robbery
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 12:57PM EST
London police are investigating a pharmacy robbery in the city's northeast corner.
Around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, a lone man entered a pharmacy located at 1345 Huron St. and demanded drugs.
He managed to flee in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication.
The suspect said he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.
No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 6' tall, 200 lbs., between 20-30 years of age with a heavy build, short black hair and a full beard.
Contact police if you have any information.
