CTV London
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 8:15AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 8:18AM EDT
One person is reportedly in hospital following a shooting overnight in East London.
Police cruisers were seen guarding the area early Thursday morning near Mission Services on Hamilton Road just east of Rectory Street.
Police have not released any details regarding the incident, other than to say they are investigating a weapons call.
One person was reportedly taken to hospital overnight suffering from a gunshot wound.
More to come...