

CTV London





London police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a 43-year-old man on Lansdowne Avenue.

Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Lansdowne Avenue on Monday at about 11:40 p.m.

Officers say they found a man who had been stabbed and a second adult male who had sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of being assaulted.

They were transported to hospital where the victim of the stabbing, 43-year-old Raymond Beaver, of London, was pronounced dead.

Police say several individuals were seen running from the scene, but presently no arrests have been made.

The second victim, a 47-year-old London man, has been released from the hospital.

Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident and it was not a random event.

The investigation has been turned over to the Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.