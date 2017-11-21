Featured
London police investigating after woman shot on Wilton Grove Road
Police investigate a shooting on Wilton Grove Road in London Ont. on Nov. 21, 2017 (Kelda Yuen/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 2:59PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 4:02PM EST
Little is known at this time, but London police are investigating a shooting on Wilton Grove Road.
Wilton Grove Road is closed from Old Victoria Road to Westchester Bourne.
A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A male was located nearby and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating.