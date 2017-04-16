London Police are investigating an assault this afternoon in the east end of the city.

Police say officers responded to the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street around 2:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of an injury caused by an edged weapon.

Upon arrival, police found an injured male victim at 1255 Huron Street. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents in the highrise building reported seeing officers in tactical gear. Police located a suspect and arrested him without incident. A weapon was recovered in relation to the incident.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.