London Police are investigating after a man was injured by an edged weapon in the area of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (photo courtesy of Facebook)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 4:05PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 4:14PM EDT
London Police are investigating an assault this afternoon in the east end of the city.
Police say officers responded to the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street around 2:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of an injury caused by an edged weapon.
Upon arrival, police found an injured male victim at 1255 Huron Street. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Residents in the highrise building reported seeing officers in tactical gear. Police located a suspect and arrested him without incident. A weapon was recovered in relation to the incident.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
