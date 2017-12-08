

London, CTV London





There was some unusual police activity at London Police Headquarters Thursday evening.

For approximately four hours the parking area at the rear of the headquarters was blocked off and police in tactical gear could be seen moving in an out of a door at the west end of the building.

A light armoured vehicle used by Tactical Rescue Unit was stationed near the door and an ambulance sat on stand-by a short distance away.

London Police Media Officer Sandasha Bough gave a brief comment saying, “We can confirm that there’s an ongoing incident at 601 Dundas. It’s been isolated to an area of the building and there’s no threat to public safety at this time.”

Bough did also say that the main entrance, which is used by the public, remained open up to 11 p.m., when the doors are normally locked.

Around midnight police could be seen lifting the blockade to the parking lot and both the ambulance and L.A.V. left the scene, but no further information was given.