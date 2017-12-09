

CTV London





London police along with the fire department and the Ontario Fire Marhsal's office are investigating three separate fires over the weekend.

A 57-year-old man and 40-year-old woman had to be rescued from an apartment fire at 214 Egerton Street Friday night.

The pair remain in critical condition.

Later Friday evening, there was another blaze at a residence in the area of Margaret Street and Ethel Street.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to 257 Merlin Crescent around 9 a.m. for a blaze in an apartment above a variety store.

No one was hurt but damage was extensive.

A London police cruiser continued to guard the scene Saturday afternoon.

Police say the three fires are not related.