London Police find woman who went missing
Catherine Taylor was located by London Police on Sunday, April 23, 2017. (courtesy: London Police)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 4:19PM EDT
A London woman who went missing earlier this week has been found.
The family of 43-year-old Catherine Taylor was concerned for her welfare when she disappeared after being seen last in London’s old south neighbourhood Thursday afternoon. London Police located Taylor on Sunday.
Police are thanking members of the public for their assistance in finding her.
