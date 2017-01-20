

CTV London





London police have charged a Waterloo police officer with eight charges following an investigation into what's described as "family-related incidents".

The 17-year veteran of the force is charged with six counts of assault, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the charges are related to an off-duty matter and are said to have occurred between May 2013 and March 2015

The officer has been suspended with pay and will appear in a London court on Feb. 27.

The name of the officer in question is being withheld because it may identify the alleged victim.