Featured
London police charge Waterloo cop with assault, sexual assault
Waterloo Regional Police Service
CTV London
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 4:58PM EST
London police have charged a Waterloo police officer with eight charges following an investigation into what's described as "family-related incidents".
The 17-year veteran of the force is charged with six counts of assault, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.
Police say the charges are related to an off-duty matter and are said to have occurred between May 2013 and March 2015
The officer has been suspended with pay and will appear in a London court on Feb. 27.
The name of the officer in question is being withheld because it may identify the alleged victim.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
London Weather Change city
2 °CFogMore London and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10