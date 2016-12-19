Featured
London police charge man after alleged indecent acts
CTV London
Published Monday, December 19, 2016 11:04AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 12:54PM EST
Police have charged a 30 year-old London man following a trio of indecent acts that occurred between the beginning of June and the second week of November.
In each case, the man entered a convenience store in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street and allegedly exposed himself to a woman inside the store.
The suspect has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act in a public place.
No one was injured in any of the incidents.
